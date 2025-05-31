Shore cleanup steps up in Kanniyakumari as container from sunken MSC Elsa III washes ashore

KANNIYAKUMARI: Shoreline protection activities have been intensified a day after a container, from the vessel MSC Elsa III vessel that sank 38 kilometres off the Kochi coast last Sunday, washed ashore at the Vaniyakudi beach in the district on Thursday morning.

A team of senior officials from several departments, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), oversaw the recovery of the container and the removal of debris, as part of the shore cleaning activities on Friday. Volunteers from various agencies, including MSC Marine Engineering Resources Centre (MERC) in Porbandar, Gujarat, were involved.

Eight Navy officers, led by a commander, joined the recovery efforts, while officials from the Gujarat Marine Police took part in a consultation meeting with Kanniyakumari collector Alagumeena.

Incidentally, teak wood logs and raw cashews, among other products washed ashore at Chinnavilai in Kanniyakumari coast on Friday, resulting in people gathering along the shore to collect cashews. Sources said various kinds of cargo, including large quantities of nurdles (tiny microplastics), wooden logs, cast iron rods and bags of cashew nuts, have been washing up on the shores between Neerodi and Kadiyapattinam fishing hamlets for the past four days.

Seeking cooperation from the public, the collector urged them not to handle the nurdles. The district administration has taken precautionary measures as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Kerala state disaster management department.