Nilambur bypoll: CPM learns ‘lesson one’, tries to force ‘wail’ in UDF camp

KOZHIKODE: In a political masterstroke, the CPM decided on Friday to field its ‘anti-fascist’ face M Swaraj in Nilambur where by-election would be held on June 19. With the move, the party aims to cash in on the apathy a section in the Muslim community, which constitutes around 43% of the voters in the constituency, has reportedly developed towards the UDF candidate, in addition to blunting the allegation that the state police is toeing the Sangh parivar line.

The party thinks that Swaraj’s anti-fascist image will help it woo the Muslim voters who are discontented over UDF’s selection of Aryadan Shoukath, whose past utterances and postures are problematic. An impressive performance will help the CPM wash off, to some extent, the ‘anti-Muslim’ tag its opponents are trying to slap on the party.

Pro-CPM social media handles have started unearthing Shoukath’s remarks against the Panakkad family. Also, the ‘anti-Muslim’ content in his films are widely debated on social media. The statements by his father Aryadan Muhammad on the IUML are also being used against the candidate.