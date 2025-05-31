Nilambur bypoll: CPM learns ‘lesson one’, tries to force ‘wail’ in UDF camp

KOZHIKODE: In a political masterstroke, the CPM decided on Friday to field its ‘anti-fascist’ face M Swaraj in Nilambur where by-election would be held on June 19. With the move, the party aims to cash in on the apathy a section in the Muslim community, which constitutes around 43% of the voters in the constituency, has reportedly developed towards the UDF candidate, in addition to blunting the allegation that the state police is toeing the Sangh parivar line.
The party thinks that Swaraj’s anti-fascist image will help it woo the Muslim voters who are discontented over UDF’s selection of Aryadan Shoukath, whose past utterances and postures are problematic. An impressive performance will help the CPM wash off, to some extent, the ‘anti-Muslim’ tag its opponents are trying to slap on the party.
Pro-CPM social media handles have started unearthing Shoukath’s remarks against the Panakkad family. Also, the ‘anti-Muslim’ content in his films are widely debated on social media. The statements by his father Aryadan Muhammad on the IUML are also being used against the candidate.
On the other hand, Swaraj’s Facebook comment after the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya case and his socail media post on Palestine after the attack on October 7, 2023 are being revisited to prove his secular credentials. The CPM leader had said that no matter what the country did, it is imperative to stand with Palestine. His speech in the state assembly on eulogising Variamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, the leader of the 1921 Malabar struggle, is also being reposted on the social media.
What adds to the UDF woes is former MLA P V Anvar’s declaration that he would make public his assessment as to why Shoukath is not a winnable candidate in Nilambur. Shoukath has not yet reacted to the controversies related to his past. He visited the Panakkad family soon after the declaration of his candidature and held discussions with Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal and Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal.
The IUML workers will have to work overtime to tide over the resistance some sections have developed against the candidate.
Swaraj’s detractors have begun a counterattack by raking up the issue related to the controversy over the Arsha Vidya Samajam in Trippunithura when he represented the constituency. The allegation is that Swaraj didn’t intervene effectively when there were allegations of ‘forced conversion’ against the institution. Swaraj’s political opponents say that he represents a party that acquiesced to the RSS control over the police in Kerala, an allegation raised mainly by Anvar.
The presence of the SDPI is also significant though the party had polled only an average of 3,500 votes in the past elections.