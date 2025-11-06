CM Pinarayi presents K R Gouri Amma Puraskaram to activist Aruna Roy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Remembering K R Gouri Amma’s legacy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was unfortunate that she, a stalwart of the communist movement, had at one point left the party.

The chief minister was speaking while presenting the K R Gouri Amma Award 2025 to social activist Aruna Roy, instituted by the K R Gouri Amma Foundation.

“That political shift must have pained those who cared for her. In any case, Gouri Amma returned to a cooperative stance with the party later. This brought great joy to progressive forces who hold affection not only for the party but for the Left in general,” the CM noted. He added that Gouri Amma’s collaboration with first-generation communist leaders such as P Krishna Pillai, A K G and E M S, contributed hugely to consolidating the communist movement in Kerala.

“Her uncompromising stance against injustice often inspired many to see her as a strict disciplinarian. Yet, her mind was always focused on the welfare of the state and its people, and it was precisely her strictness that opposed any compromise on this front,” added the CM.

Presenting the award to Aruna Roy, the CM said, both Gouri Amma and Aruna Roy had similarities. Having the opportunity to be comfortable in their positions, both of them chose to work for the people, becoming one among them.

Accepting the award, Aruna Roy said that it is great joy to receive an award in the name of a woman who fought for people’s rights. She added that Gouri Amma’s phenomenal work in accessing and establishing land reform rights made her a legend and an ideal for many across India. She added that Gouri Amma combined in a unique way the understanding that struggle and legislation have equal space in accessing rights for the most marginalised.