INTERVIEW | ‘Communalism is rising in Kerala... but resistance is also building’: Aruna Roy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has, according to social activist Aruna Roy, been witnessing the rise of communalism, and the resistance to it.

In a chat with TNIE, the recipient of the second K R Gouri Amma Award, who was named one of BBC’s 100 Women of the Year in 2024, says feminist thought and presence are key to bring to politics a sense of equality and justice.

Excerpts:

You received the award named after K R Gouri Amma, who was perennially in the running for chief minister...

Even the most progressive among us have to learn that feminist thought and feminist presence must be more sharply etched into the politics of every political party and of the world -- to bring to politics a sense of equality and justice, with an overriding humane compassion. The feminists fought for change. They fought for equality. You have to sit down and dialogue, you have to deal with it because it can’t immediately become polarised.

You were one of the architects of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Today, many RTI applications are turned down citing confidentiality...

Officials cannot say ‘confidential’ and be done with it. They must cite the exact letter and legislative clause and section under which the information confidential? The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, makes it even harder because it legitimises such denials.

What is your perspective on the current state of the federal structure, and the political and cultural tensions across the country?

The fight to protect the federal structure must be fought politically. And, I think all states must align and force the central government to give what it has to give.