Buoyed by success of packages, KSRTC budget tourism to spread wings outside state

KOTTAYAM: As the KSRTC vertical Budget Tourism Centre (BTC) completes four years, tourism packages have turned out to be a significant revenue generator for the the transport utility. Buoyed by the success of intra-state packages, BTC is poised to introduce inter-state packages. As part of the expansion of BTC, the state government launched special buses exclusively for tourism packages last week.

The budget tourism initiative, launched in November 2021, has recorded steady revenue growth, from Rs 13.54 crore in the first year to Rs 33.06 crore until October this year, marking a whopping 245% increase in revenue. The corporation aims to raise it to Rs 40 crore by the end of December. Currently, BTC offers around 1,600 packages through nearly 80 KSRTC depots — out of total 93 — across the state. The number of scheduled trips have risen to 1,200 trips per month.

Inter-state packages

As BTC prepares to launch inter-state services, the number of packages and schedules will increase accordingly. BTC officials confirmed that the service to Tamil Nadu will commence soon, and its formalities have been completed.

“Earlier, BTC packages could only operate to destinations where KSRTC had secured route permits outside Kerala. Now, permission has been granted to organise packages across Tamil Nadu, by securing contract carriage permits for six days,” Suresh Kumar, BTC coordinator at Kilimanoor depot, told TNIE.

The BTC authorities are planning to conduct trips to destinations like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mahabalipuram. However, obtaining special permits from Tamil Nadu is a complex process, as destinations must be notified in advance and the complete list of passengers should be uploaded online before applying for the permit. Hence, the authorities have to announce the trip in advance.

For instance, the Kilimanoor depot has announced a Madurai-Rameshwaram-Kodaikanal trip scheduled for December, with bookings opening in October.