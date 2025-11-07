Doctors’ body hails Kerala HC interim order preventing ‘Dr’ prefix for physiotherapists

NEW DELHI: Hailing the Kerala High Court interim order restraining physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the ‘Dr’ prefix, a doctors’ body said this would prevent professional misrepresentation and ensure the public is not misled on the qualifications of healthcare professionals.

The Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR) said the interim direction reinforces the position that the title ‘Doctor’ is protected under the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, and that physiotherapy and occupational therapy professionals function as vital supportive healthcare providers under the supervision of qualified medical professionals, not as independent first-contact practitioners.

Dr Muralidharan PC, President of IAPMR, said, “We are grateful to the High Court for recognising the sanctity of medical qualifications and ensuring patient safety. This order upholds the integrity of the medical profession and clarifies the rightful role of allied health professionals within the healthcare system.” The Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President, Dr Dilip Bhanushali, also welcomed the interim order and said it is binding on the government. Speaking with this paper, he said, “We are waiting for the final order and will accordingly move forward.”