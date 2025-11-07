NDR Space’s Rs 250-crore logistics park marks 100th Invest Kerala project

KOCHI: Kerala’s investment drive under the Invest Kerala Global Summit has crossed a major milestone with the foundation stone of the 100th project being laid at Chununganveli near Aluva. The project — a Rs 250-crore A-grade warehousing and logistics facility promoted by NDR Space Pvt Ltd — forms part of Kerala’s total Rs 36,000-crore investments garnered through the summit held in February this year, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.
Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said the state’s investment efforts had created nearly 50,000 employment opportunities. “Kerala has achieved a 24 per cent conversion rate of investment proposals — a strong indicator of our policy stability and ease of doing business. In many other states, this figure stands at 14-15 per cent,” he said.
The Aluva project by NDR Space, spanning 16 acres, will feature both semi- and fully automated systems for efficient inventory and stock management. The facility, designed to be EDGE-certified for sustainable construction and energy efficiency, will serve sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and third-party logistics (3PL).
NDR Space CEO, Raj Srinivasan, said the project is part of the company’s broader plan to develop nearly two million sq. ft. of Grade-A warehousing and industrial space across Kerala in the coming years. “This initiative will strengthen industrial activity and supply chain efficiency in the region while aligning with Kerala’s vision to build world-class infrastructure,” he said, adding that the facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2026. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 300 people.
Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath was the chief guest at the event, which was also attended by A. P. M. Mohammed Hanish, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries), Sathi Lalu, Panchayat President, Saju Mathai, Ward Councillor, Srinivasan N, Business Head (Kerala), and Thomas T Pottamkulam, Area Manager (Kerala) of NDR Space Pvt Ltd.