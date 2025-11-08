SC order: Kerala faces tough task to shelter lakhs of stray dogs

KOCHI: The Supreme Court order directing states to remove stray dogs from public places and rehabilitate them in shelters after conducting sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules has landed the state government in a tight spot. At a time when Kerala is preparing for the local body elections, it will be a Herculean task for the government to implement the order within the stipulated time. The state has to file a compliance report before the apex court after eight weeks, on January 13, 2026.
“We will hold discussions with the department of local self-government (LSGD) on implementing the order. It is difficult to find space to open shelters for stray dogs in all districts,” Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani told TNIE.
Kerala being a densely populated state, there is stiff resistance from the public against establishing ABC centres, she said. “We have decided to open ABC centres in the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kannur this year. Recently, I went to Ochira in Kollam to lay the foundation stone for an ABC centre, where we had to deploy police because of protests. In Kannur, we have established a centre, spending `1 crore, but the local residents are demanding to shift it,” the minister said.
The state has 19 ABC centres functioning under the animal husbandry department. According to officials, 15,767 stray dogs were sterilised and 88,744 dogs vaccinated in 2024-25. In the current financial year, 9,737 strays have been sterilised and 53,401 vaccinated, till September 30. As per the 2019 livestock census, there were 2.89 lakh strays in Kerala and the results of the 2024 census are yet to be released.
Despite the ABC drive, the stray dog population is estimated to have increased 30 to 40% after 2019. “We opened a portable ABC centre at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district on October 29 and plans are afoot to open such centres in all 152 block panchayats. The government has set aside Rs 2 crore to establish ABC centres in all districts and the block panchayats have also arranged funds for the same.
One portable ABC centre with air-conditioned operation theatre requires Rs 28 lakh. Kennels will be arranged at such centres, where the dogs will be kept under observation for five days after sterilisation. We had submitted a report regarding the plan before the Supreme Court,” the Chinchurani said.
The state has reported around 2.25 lakh dog-bite cases and 17 deaths during the first eight months of 2025. A rise in deaths due to rabies had spread panic in the state recently. The SC order has brought cheer to activists who have been demanding the culling of stray dogs. However, animal rights activists said the order is against existing rules.
Activist Jose Maveli, who was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for announcing a reward to people who kill strays, said the order is a huge relief. “As many as 21 cases have been registered against me at various police stations across the state for fighting to ensure the protection of the common man from dogs. I was made to tender an apology before the SC for raising my voice. The SC order will ensure the safety of the common man on the streets,” he said.
However, State Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran said the SC order will send a wrong message. “If you shift 10 dogs from the street to a shelter, another pack of dogs will arrive at the locality within a month. The real problem is improper disposal of slaughter waste,” he said.