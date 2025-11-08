SC order: Kerala faces tough task to shelter lakhs of stray dogs

KOCHI: The Supreme Court order directing states to remove stray dogs from public places and rehabilitate them in shelters after conducting sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules has landed the state government in a tight spot. At a time when Kerala is preparing for the local body elections, it will be a Herculean task for the government to implement the order within the stipulated time. The state has to file a compliance report before the apex court after eight weeks, on January 13, 2026.

“We will hold discussions with the department of local self-government (LSGD) on implementing the order. It is difficult to find space to open shelters for stray dogs in all districts,” Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani told TNIE.

Kerala being a densely populated state, there is stiff resistance from the public against establishing ABC centres, she said. “We have decided to open ABC centres in the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kannur this year. Recently, I went to Ochira in Kollam to lay the foundation stone for an ABC centre, where we had to deploy police because of protests. In Kannur, we have established a centre, spending `1 crore, but the local residents are demanding to shift it,” the minister said.

The state has 19 ABC centres functioning under the animal husbandry department. According to officials, 15,767 stray dogs were sterilised and 88,744 dogs vaccinated in 2024-25. In the current financial year, 9,737 strays have been sterilised and 53,401 vaccinated, till September 30. As per the 2019 livestock census, there were 2.89 lakh strays in Kerala and the results of the 2024 census are yet to be released.