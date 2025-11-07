Stray dog case: Supreme Court directs authorities to move stray canines to designated shelters

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a series of directions to address the stray dog menace, ordering that all stray dogs be removed from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and relocated to dog shelters after sterilisation.
“Every stray dog shall be forthwith removed from such premises and relocated to a shelter after sterilisation. Stray dogs shall not be released in the area from which they are picked up,” a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria said.
The court observed that releasing the dogs in the same location would defeat the very purpose of the exercise.
The bench asked the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to undertake a joint drive to identify stretches of highways where stray animals are frequently found. It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 13.
The order, divided into three parts, also mandated strict compliance from all States and Union Territories.
The Bench directed that the contents of the Amicus Curiae’s report be treated as part of its order and asked States and UTs to file detailed affidavits within eight weeks, outlining remedial measures taken to rectify lapses. It warned that any laxity would be viewed seriously and that Chief Secretaries would be held personally responsible for non-compliance.
The court further ordered that cattle and other animals be provided adequate care and directed Chief Secretaries to ensure the development of a mechanism to implement these measures effectively.
Reaffirming directions earlier issued by the Rajasthan High Court, the Supreme Court instructed all States to ensure the immediate removal of stray animals, including cattle, from national highways, roadways and expressways through coordinated drives.
In the third part of the order, the Bench directed States and Union Territories to, within two weeks, identify all government institutions such as district hospitals, public sports complexes and railway stations, and secure their premises through adequate fencing to prevent the entry of stray dogs. The exercise is to be completed within eight weeks.
Each institution must appoint a nodal officer responsible for maintaining the premises, while local municipal authorities are to conduct regular inspections to ensure that no stray dog habitats exist within these areas.
The latest order comes after the court, on October 27, summoned Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, except Telangana and West Bengal to appear before it on November 3 for failing to submit compliance affidavits in the case.
The court had remarked that if the officers failed to appear, “we will hold the court in the auditorium.”
In an earlier order dated August 22, the Supreme Court had allowed authorities to release sterilised and immunised stray dogs back into the same area, except those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour, and had barred feeding of dogs in public spaces. That order also expanded the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR and directed all States and Union Territories to be made parties to the proceedings.