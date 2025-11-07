Stray dog case: Supreme Court directs authorities to move stray canines to designated shelters

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a series of directions to address the stray dog menace, ordering that all stray dogs be removed from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and relocated to dog shelters after sterilisation.

“Every stray dog shall be forthwith removed from such premises and relocated to a shelter after sterilisation. Stray dogs shall not be released in the area from which they are picked up,” a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria said.

The court observed that releasing the dogs in the same location would defeat the very purpose of the exercise.

The bench asked the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to undertake a joint drive to identify stretches of highways where stray animals are frequently found. It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 13.