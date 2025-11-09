Kerala’s first Catholic nun Mother Eliswa beatified

KOCHI: In a realisation of the prayers of the sisters of the Congregation of the Teresian Carmelites and the hopes of the residents of Ochanthuruth, thousands of faithful gathered on Saturday at the Vallarpadam Basilica to witness the beatification of Mother Eliswa, the first nun of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

Cardinal Sebastian Francis, special representative of Pope Leo XIV and bishop of Penang, Malaysia, officially proclaimed Mother Eliswa as blessed. The cardinal read out the declaration issued by the pontiff in Latin. In his entreaty, the metropolitan of Verapoly archdiocese, Joseph Kalathiparambil, said, “Mother Eliswa’s holy, courageous, and unwavering life of faith and love will be an inspiration to many.”

Speaking after the proclamation, Cardinal Sebastian said, “So today, with immense joy and gratitude, we rejoice to witness this historic moment for the global Carmelite family, for the archdiocese of Verapoly, for the church of Kerala, for India, for Asia, and for the universal church. We rejoice with all the consecrated women, all mothers, and all those who suffer in silence and still choose to love. Her tomb at Varapuzha, which I too had the privilege to visit two days ago, has become a place of pilgrimage, where people of all backgrounds come to seek her intercession. And now, she intercedes for us from heaven as Blessed Eliswa, a beacon of hope, a spiritual mother, and a saint for our times.”

Earlier, processions carrying the portrait, logo, and deepashika (torch) arrived at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom from Koonammavu, Varapuzha, and Ochanthuruth. Priests accompanied bishops to the altar as songs in praise of Mother Eliswa were sung.