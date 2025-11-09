Kerala’s first Catholic nun Mother Eliswa beatified

KOCHI: In a realisation of the prayers of the sisters of the Congregation of the Teresian Carmelites and the hopes of the residents of Ochanthuruth, thousands of faithful gathered on Saturday at the Vallarpadam Basilica to witness the beatification of Mother Eliswa, the first nun of the Catholic Church in Kerala.
Cardinal Sebastian Francis, special representative of Pope Leo XIV and bishop of Penang, Malaysia, officially proclaimed Mother Eliswa as blessed. The cardinal read out the declaration issued by the pontiff in Latin. In his entreaty, the metropolitan of Verapoly archdiocese, Joseph Kalathiparambil, said, “Mother Eliswa’s holy, courageous, and unwavering life of faith and love will be an inspiration to many.”
Speaking after the proclamation, Cardinal Sebastian said, “So today, with immense joy and gratitude, we rejoice to witness this historic moment for the global Carmelite family, for the archdiocese of Verapoly, for the church of Kerala, for India, for Asia, and for the universal church. We rejoice with all the consecrated women, all mothers, and all those who suffer in silence and still choose to love. Her tomb at Varapuzha, which I too had the privilege to visit two days ago, has become a place of pilgrimage, where people of all backgrounds come to seek her intercession. And now, she intercedes for us from heaven as Blessed Eliswa, a beacon of hope, a spiritual mother, and a saint for our times.”
Earlier, processions carrying the portrait, logo, and deepashika (torch) arrived at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom from Koonammavu, Varapuzha, and Ochanthuruth. Priests accompanied bishops to the altar as songs in praise of Mother Eliswa were sung.
The bells of the church were rung as the cardinal announced the beatification. Cardinal Dr Oswald Gracias unveiled the image of Blessed Mother Eliswa. And, her relics were placed on the altar.
Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, spoke at the ceremony. Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath released the novena. Union minister George Kurian, state’s special officer in Delhi K V Thomas, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar and MLAs T J Vinod, K J Maxy, and Anwar Sadath attended the ceremony.
Eliswa was declared a servant of God in March 2008 and was proclaimed venerable in November 2023. On April 14, 2025, Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Mother Eliswa.
Born on October 15, 1831, Eliswa was the first of eight children of Thomman and Thanda, of the Vyppissery Capithan family of Ochanthuruth. She was the founder of the Third Order of the Discalced Carmelites, which later divided into the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites and the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel. Mother Eliswa established the first special school for women in Kerala.
‘Blessed’ journey
1831 Born to Thomman and Thanda at Ochanthuruth
1847 Married to Vatharu Vakayil of Koonammavu
1850 Blessed with a daughter, Anna
1851 Widowed
1862 Shares the divine call to consecrated life with Fr Leopold Beccaro
1866 Establishes the Third Order of the Discalced Carmelite Congregation
1913 Passes away
2008 Declared Servant of God
2023 Proclaimed Venerable
2025 April Miracle attributed to her intercession approved by Pope Francis
2025 November Beatified