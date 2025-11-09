PM Modi flags off Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; service from Tuesday

KOCHI: Kerala’s first interstate Vande Bharat — and its third overall — running from Ernakulam to Bengaluru was flagged off on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the honours from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, via videoconference. He also flagged off three other new Vande Bharat services.

The train that will run from Ernakulam Jn to KSR Bengaluru will begin its service from Tuesday. Connecting nine stations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, it will cover its one-way journey in 8 hours 40 minutes and run six days a week (except Wednesdays). The train is scheduled to depart at 2.20pm from Ernakulam and reach its destination at 11pm, while the return leg will set off at 5.10am to reach Ernakulam at 1.50pm.

Modi also marked the start of Varanasi-Khajuraho, Lucknow Jn-Saharanpur, and Firozpur Cantt-Delhi services.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, ministers P Rajeeve and V Abdurahiman, Union Ministers George Kurian and Suresh Gopi, MP Harris Beeran, MLA T J Vinod, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, and railway officials attended the inaugural event. “The train will provide seamless connectivity between Bengaluru and Ernakulam. It will benefit IT professionals, businessmen among others,” an official said.