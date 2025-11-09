Three youths killed, three injured as car overturns in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Three young men were killed and three others were seriously injured after their car lost control and overturned near Kallingal junction on Chittur Road late Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 11 pm when a wild boar suddenly darted onto the road.

The victims have been identified as Rohan (24), son of Ranjith from Nooradi Road, Rohan Santhosh (22), son of Santhosh from Noorani, and Sanoosh (19), son of Santhakumar from Yakkara.

All three died on the spot. The injured — Adithyan (23) of Chandranagar, Rishi (24) of Yakkara, and Jithin (21) of Nenmara — have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to police, the group of six friends was returning to Palakkad from Chittur when the wild boar ran across the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, the driver swerved sharply, causing the car to lose control.