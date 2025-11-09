Uber, Ola operations in Kerala are illegal: Minister Ganesh Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Operations of online taxi companies Uber and Ola in the state are illegal, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said here on Saturday. He said the state government has framed a policy in line with the Central law regulating online taxi aggregators, and companies must obtain permission from the State Transport Authority (STA) to operate legally.

The minister said only Rapido has so far applied for approval, while Uber and Ola have not registered under the new policy. “Online taxis can operate legally once they get STA permission. At present, those operating without it are violating the law and will face action,” he said.

Ganesh Kumar said the policy was prepared as per a court directive and that the STA, chaired by the State Transport Commissioner, has already met to examine Rapido’s application. He also noted that the Centre has recently revised the licence fee that online taxi operators must pay. “Those running services without approval will be seized,” the minister said.