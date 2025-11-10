Kerala education dept to probe RSS song incident at Vande Bharat flag-off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The Gana Geetham controversy took a new turn on Sunday with Minister V Sivankutty saying that the education department will launch an inquiry into schoolchildren singing the RSS song during the inaugural journey of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express on Saturday.

Pointing out that the state government can take down the NOC for a school’s functioning if it does not meet stated conditions, irrespective of the board of education, the education minister said a report has been sought from the director of education on the issue.

While the matter has taken a political turn, the school authorities said they wish to stay clear of the row but will move legally if required.

Stressing that using children to politicise government programmes for the sake of the communal ideals of a particular group is a violation of constitutional values, Sivankutty also said that weeks of practice may have been done for the purpose. The report will be prepared and submitted within two days, said Director of General Education N S K Umesh.

“We will inquire into the issue, only after which the next decision will be taken,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the school maintained that the song selection was a spontaneous choice by the students when some media persons asked them to sing a song. “We don’t wish to politicise this at all. If the government moves forward with the probe, we will be forced to go legal. We don’t wish to get into the political war otherwise,” said K P Dinto, the principal of Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kochi.