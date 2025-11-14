BJP hopes for saffron tide rising over Varkala cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is steadily building momentum in Varkala, the coastal tourism and spiritual centre of Thiruvananthapuram district, with the NDA seeing a realistic chance of capturing the municipality in the upcoming local body elections. Once considered a contest largely between the LDF and the UDF, election in Varkala has now turned into a direct battle between the LDF and BJP, as the saffron party expands its organisational strength and voter base across the region.

In the 2010 municipal polls, the UDF came to power with 18 seats, followed by the LDF with 12, while the BJP opened its account by winning the Perumkulam ward. In 2015, the LDF tightened its hold with around 18 seats, the UDF secured 10, and the BJP improved its presence with three wards - Chaluvila, Temple, and Punnamoodu.

The 2020 election marked a turning point. The BJP made significant gains, winning 11 of the 33 seats, emerging as the principal opposition to the ruling LDF, which bagged 12 seats. The UDF’s strength fell to 7, signalling a major shift in voter sentiment. With the number of wards now increased from 33 to 34 for the 2025 polls, the BJP is upbeat about its prospects.

“The increase in seats is not a concern for us. We are expecting to win over 20 seats in Varkala municipality,” said Elakamon Satheeshan, BJP district general secretary. “In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, we had a clear lead in more than 80% of the booths here. The voters are disappointed with the municipality’s failure to address local issues and are ready for change,” he said.

Party functionaries attribute the surge to a development-orientated campaign, consolidation of Hindu votes, and growing discontent over civic issues in this key tourism hub.