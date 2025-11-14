BJP hopes for saffron tide rising over Varkala cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is steadily building momentum in Varkala, the coastal tourism and spiritual centre of Thiruvananthapuram district, with the NDA seeing a realistic chance of capturing the municipality in the upcoming local body elections. Once considered a contest largely between the LDF and the UDF, election in Varkala has now turned into a direct battle between the LDF and BJP, as the saffron party expands its organisational strength and voter base across the region.
In the 2010 municipal polls, the UDF came to power with 18 seats, followed by the LDF with 12, while the BJP opened its account by winning the Perumkulam ward. In 2015, the LDF tightened its hold with around 18 seats, the UDF secured 10, and the BJP improved its presence with three wards - Chaluvila, Temple, and Punnamoodu.
The 2020 election marked a turning point. The BJP made significant gains, winning 11 of the 33 seats, emerging as the principal opposition to the ruling LDF, which bagged 12 seats. The UDF’s strength fell to 7, signalling a major shift in voter sentiment. With the number of wards now increased from 33 to 34 for the 2025 polls, the BJP is upbeat about its prospects.
“The increase in seats is not a concern for us. We are expecting to win over 20 seats in Varkala municipality,” said Elakamon Satheeshan, BJP district general secretary. “In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, we had a clear lead in more than 80% of the booths here. The voters are disappointed with the municipality’s failure to address local issues and are ready for change,” he said.
Party functionaries attribute the surge to a development-orientated campaign, consolidation of Hindu votes, and growing discontent over civic issues in this key tourism hub.
“Unregulated construction and soil erosion along the Varkala cliff, poor waste management, and stray dog menace are major concerns. The local administration has failed to act,” said G Raghu, another BJP functionary. “These will be key campaign issues this time.”
Drawing inspiration from Palakkad municipality, where the BJP came to power in 2020 by winning 28 of 52 seats, party leaders hope for a repeat in Varkala. The NDA also expects BDJS support to strengthen its base. The BJP’s campaign in Varkala highlights Central government schemes such as PMAY housing and the Swachh Bharat Mission, alleging that they have not been effectively implemented by the LDF-controlled municipality.
Despite the BJP’s growing influence, both the LDF and UDF remain confident of retaining their traditional vote bases. Varkala MLA V Joy said the LDF is poised to win a clear majority in the municipality.
“In the last election, many votes that should have gone to the Congress went to the BJP, and that is the main reason the BJP managed to win 11 seats. In this election, the LDF will secure a clear majority in the Varkala municipality,” he said.
Joy claimed that the LDF’s governance over the past five years had been “exceptional” and pointed to several development projects carried out under its tenure. He added that the civic body had implemented several initiatives in coordination with the government to address drinking water shortage. “The municipality has also maintained the tourist centre regularly and developed a large parking yard. These efforts have strengthened public confidence in the LDF’s administration,” Joy said.
However, Thiruvananthapuram DCC president N Sakthan said the Congress would put up a far stronger performance this time.
“In this local body election, the Congress is set to deliver a much stronger performance than it did in both the previous local body and assembly elections. The party’s resurgence was already visible in the last parliamentary polls,” he said.
Sakthan added that there is strong public resentment against the government. “Issues like the Sabarimala controversy have deeply hurt the sentiments of believers. At this point, there are no factors in Varkala that particularly favour either the BJP or the Left.
The Congress expects to win over 20 seats in Varkala municipality,” he said. As campaigning gathers pace, Varkala - famous for its red cliffs, temples, and beaches - has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in the local body elections. For the BJP, a victory here would mark another milestone in its efforts to expand beyond its limited municipal footholds and strengthen its urban base in Kerala.
