Home and away – Can Twenty20 up its game?

KOCHI: When Twenty20 swept 17 of 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat in 2015 – barely two years after its formation – it was seen as a political anomaly. This corporate-backed civic experiment had unexpectedly evolved into a hyperlocal movement. Its subsidised Bhakshya Suraksha Market, welfare and infrastructure interventions, and the much-discussed ‘God’s villas’ seemed to signal a new model of local governance, one that voters rewarded again in 2020.

That election also marked the party’s first major expansion: it retained Kizhakkambalam and extended influence to three neighbouring panchayats – Aikaranad, Mazhuvannoor, and Kunnathunad. Now, a decade into its dramatic entry, Twenty20 is attempting its most ambitious leap yet.

The party has announced plans to contest in 55 local bodies, including key municipalities such as Maradu, Tripunithura, and Thrikkakara, as well as Kochi corporation. The pitch is clear: Positioning itself as the alternative for voters tired of the traditional UDF-LDF binary.

But can a hyperlocal movement built around a corporate ecosystem scale into a statewide political force? Political observers say the answer is almost certainly no. “In the beginning, the party had possibilities. But it could not keep up with its promises.

The founder’s political statements affected its image as an independent force. The party does not have a clear roadmap or agenda to grow in Kerala, and many early leaders have left,” said senior journalist and political analyst M G Radhakrishnan.

The party has selected panchayats across Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Ernakulam, where it currently holds two district panchayat seats, to further its ambitions. But analysts argue that geographical spread alone does not guarantee political depth.