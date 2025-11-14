Kerala HC orders 'Haal' makers to remove beef biryani scene, dismisses Catholic Congress claims

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the makers of Haal, starring Shane Nigam, to delete the controversial beef biryani scene along with certain dialogues, while dismissing objections raised by the Catholic Congress against the film.
Justice V. G. Arun instructed the filmmakers to implement two of the six cuts proposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These include Excision 5, concerning a courtroom sequence, and Excision 6, which requires the removal of the beef biryani scene and dialogues allegedly derogatory to a cultural organisation. The latter involves references such as “Dhwaj Pranam”, “Abhyanthara shatrukal”, “Ganapati Vattam”, “Sangham Kavalund”, and their subtitles. The court also ordered that the word “Rakhi” be blurred wherever it appears.
The remaining four cuts, primarily related to alleged Christian religious sensitivities, including a dialogue attributed to the Thamarassery Bishop, were set aside.
Directing the filmmakers to re-submit the edited version to the CBFC, the court instructed the Board to complete certification within two weeks of resubmission.
The bench rejected the objections of the Catholic Congress and the Thamarassery Diocese, who argued that the film misrepresented the Bishop’s House, depicted the Bishop without permission, and promoted “Love Jihad”. Justice Arun held that the depictions fell within the scope of artistic freedom under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and could not be considered indecent, immoral, or capable of inciting violence. The court added that portraying a Christian girl in Muslim attire or featuring an interrogation scene involving schoolboys could not be viewed as objectionable.
Director Muhammed Rafeek (Veera) and producer Juby Thomas had approached the court claiming that the CBFC’s decision to impose cuts and grant an ‘A’ certificate was arbitrary and unconstitutional. On 25 October, the judge viewed the film at a private studio in Kakkanad in the presence of representatives from the Catholic Congress and other parties.
Describing Haal as the story of a Muslim boy and a Christian girl who confront religious and familial opposition before securing acceptance, the court observed that the film underscores the message that “love has no religion”. It concluded that the film’s broader theme aligns with constitutional values and does not misrepresent interfaith relationships.
The CBFC has been directed to review the film afresh and issue certification once the mandated cuts are incorporated.