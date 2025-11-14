Kerala HC orders 'Haal' makers to remove beef biryani scene, dismisses Catholic Congress claims

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the makers of Haal, starring Shane Nigam, to delete the controversial beef biryani scene along with certain dialogues, while dismissing objections raised by the Catholic Congress against the film.

Justice V. G. Arun instructed the filmmakers to implement two of the six cuts proposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These include Excision 5, concerning a courtroom sequence, and Excision 6, which requires the removal of the beef biryani scene and dialogues allegedly derogatory to a cultural organisation. The latter involves references such as “Dhwaj Pranam”, “Abhyanthara shatrukal”, “Ganapati Vattam”, “Sangham Kavalund”, and their subtitles. The court also ordered that the word “Rakhi” be blurred wherever it appears.

The remaining four cuts, primarily related to alleged Christian religious sensitivities, including a dialogue attributed to the Thamarassery Bishop, were set aside.