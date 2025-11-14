Kerala

Rajesh’s death leaves pall of gloom over Pallippad

Rajesh’s daughter Krishnaveni, who suffers from diabetes, requires expensive treatment, said Krishnan Kutty, a neighbour.
The incident took place around 2.30 am, when the pickup van, loaded with eggs, was travelling from Tamil Nadu toward Alappuzha after unloading goods in Ernakulam.
ALAPPUZHA: A pall of gloom has fallen over Pallippad village in Haripad following the death of Rajesh, the sole breadwinner of his six-member family.

“Rajesh toiled tirelessly to support everyone. Though he was an auto driver, he took up long-distance driving at night and engaged in construction and other daily-wage jobs to earn additional income for his family, which includes his parents,” said Satheesan, a relative.

Rajesh’s wife, Shylaja, is a homemaker. Their children, Jishnuraj and Krishnaveni, are students. Krishnaveni, who suffers from diabetes, requires expensive treatment, said Krishnan Kutty, a neighbour. “On Tuesday, Rajesh had travelled to Tamil Nadu in a pickup van to collect eggs, stepping in temporarily for the vehicle’s regular driver who was on leave. He took up the task hoping to earn a little extra,” Krishnan said.

Haripad MLA Ramesh Chennithala said, “Negligence of the construction firm has extinguished the light of an entire family. I will raise this issue in the assembly. The CMDRF has sanctioned `1 lakh for funeral expenses.”

