Road works likely to worsen logjam amid pilgrimage rush

KOCHI: The annual Mandala pilgrimage season to the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is set to commence in a week, bringing with it the customary massive influx of devotees from across South India. However, this year, the sacred journey threatens to devolve into a chaotic ordeal, thanks to the unfortunate timing and sluggish pace of major road works that are creating severe bottlenecks across Central Kerala.

The convergence of heavy traffic and widespread construction is set to test the patience of pilgrims and local commuters alike.

NH 544 bottleneck at Amballoor

One of the most immediate and critical gridlocks is forecast for the Thrissur-Angamaly section of NH 544, specifically at Amballoor.

“The construction of an underpass here is progressing at a snail’s pace. The work should have been completed before the pilgrimage season began. A heavy traffic congestion is being experienced at Amballoor now.

Neither have they readied any alternative roads nor any traffic diversion plans have been formulated so far. Most of the alternative roads are in a dilapidated condition,” said lawyer-cum-Congress leader Shaji J Kodankandath. He warned that the issue will turn much worse with the impending arrival of vehicles from neighbouring states, highlighting a serious lack of foresight in planning.

A top NHAI official, however, refuted the charges, maintaining that measures are in place. “In Amballoor, the police have identified diversion roads to help ease traffic congestion. Additional traffic marshals have also been deployed, and necessary traffic signboards have been installed,” the official said, placing the responsibility for traffic management squarely on local law enforcement.

Elevated highway woes on NH 66

Further south, the construction of the elevated highway on the 12.75-km-long Aroor-Thuravoor section of NH 66 presents another critical choke point.