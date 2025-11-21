With new-found confidence, Kerala youth is a 3’11 storm sweeping bodybuilding arena

MALAPPURAM: At 3 ft 11 in, Abhijith P P is redefining conventional concepts of physique and body aesthetics. A two-time Mr Malappuram, former Mr Kerala, and recent Mr South India titleholder in the para bodybuilding category, Abhijith turned a lifetime of bullying into fuel for an extraordinary journey.
Beyond the competitive stage, 21-year-old uses social media to inspire thousands, sharing his transformation and urging others to rise above their insecurities.
Bodybuilding, he says, gave him a life he never thought possible.
“I was a very reserved person. Many of my relatives and neighbours thought I was worthless because of my stature. It affected my confidence,” he recalls.
“In 2022, I started my BCom at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College. Even then, after classes, I spent most of my time at home.”
That changed when two neighbours, Sharath and Bibin — both fitness freaks — encouraged him to join a gym. “That was the turning point of my life,” says Abhijith, who hails from Chelari, Malappuram.
The transformation was swift and empowering. “In the first month itself, I could see my body changing. Muscles were building, giving shape to my physique. To motivate me further, the gym owners asked me to participate in a district-level competition. I went without any expectations, but I won first prize. And I never looked back.”
Since then, bodybuilding has been his singular focus. He has secured sponsorships for supplements, easing the financial burden of taking up the sport.
“Bodybuilding totally changed my life. From being shy and introverted, I began talking to people. During my college days, students who once ignored me started approaching me.
Even relatives and neighbours who thought I would be a burden to my parents now look at me with respect. That respect is the biggest prize bodybuilding has given me.”
With renewed confidence and a growing list of achievements, Abhijith has now set his eyes set on the Mr India competition, scheduled to be held in Thrissur on January 31, 2026.