With new-found confidence, Kerala youth is a 3’11 storm sweeping bodybuilding arena

MALAPPURAM: At 3 ft 11 in, Abhijith P P is redefining conventional concepts of physique and body aesthetics. A two-time Mr Malappuram, former Mr Kerala, and recent Mr South India titleholder in the para bodybuilding category, Abhijith turned a lifetime of bullying into fuel for an extraordinary journey.

Beyond the competitive stage, 21-year-old uses social media to inspire thousands, sharing his transformation and urging others to rise above their insecurities.

Bodybuilding, he says, gave him a life he never thought possible.

“I was a very reserved person. Many of my relatives and neighbours thought I was worthless because of my stature. It affected my confidence,” he recalls.

“In 2022, I started my BCom at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College. Even then, after classes, I spent most of my time at home.”

That changed when two neighbours, Sharath and Bibin — both fitness freaks — encouraged him to join a gym. “That was the turning point of my life,” says Abhijith, who hails from Chelari, Malappuram.

The transformation was swift and empowering. “In the first month itself, I could see my body changing. Muscles were building, giving shape to my physique. To motivate me further, the gym owners asked me to participate in a district-level competition. I went without any expectations, but I won first prize. And I never looked back.”