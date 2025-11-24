New audio, WhatsApp chats emerge in sexual harassment allegations against Kerala MLA Rahul Mankootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats have surfaced in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against MLA Rahul Mankootathil. The recordings, released by the News Malayalam channel, feature purported conversations between the MLA and the girl.
In the audio, the girl is heard alleging that Rahul Mankootathil encouraged her to become to get conceived. He can be heard telling her that they should have a baby.
However, a conversation further reveals that the MLA is allegedly pressuring the girl to undergo an abortion. Questioning his sudden change of stance, the girl says everything had been planned by him.
Distraught and emotional, she is heard saying she is facing physical and mental distress and is unable to cope.
The girl mentions nausea and related health issues, expressing fear about visiting the doctor known to Rahul’s family. In response, Rahul is heard dismissing her concerns, asking her to “speak realistically” and accusing her of “showing drama”.
When the girl breaks down, saying she cannot handle the situation, Rahul allegedly responds with an obscene remark in an attempt to silence her.
He further questions why she is getting upset now, pointing out that she had been fine for the past three days.
As the girl says she cannot even eat due to stress, Rahul replies that everyone knows what happens in the first month of pregnancy. The girl counters, saying that while he may have seen many people, she only knows her own difficulties.
The emergence of the audio and chat messages has intensified the controversy, prompting renewed calls for a detailed investigation into the allegations.