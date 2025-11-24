New audio, WhatsApp chats emerge in sexual harassment allegations against Kerala MLA Rahul Mankootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats have surfaced in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against MLA Rahul Mankootathil. The recordings, released by the News Malayalam channel, feature purported conversations between the MLA and the girl.

In the audio, the girl is heard alleging that Rahul Mankootathil encouraged her to become to get conceived. He can be heard telling her that they should have a baby.

However, a conversation further reveals that the MLA is allegedly pressuring the girl to undergo an abortion. Questioning his sudden change of stance, the girl says everything had been planned by him.

Distraught and emotional, she is heard saying she is facing physical and mental distress and is unable to cope.