BJP leader & Ex-DGP R Sreelekha questions woman’s delay in filing complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election candidate and retired DGP R Sreelekha has courted a fresh controversy by making a social media post questioning the rationale behind the victim filing of sexual abuse complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA before CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sreelekha wrote that she was with the victim, but questioned the alleged delay made by the woman in filing the complaint. She also asked whether filing of complaint before the CM was to facilitate the accused flee after switching off his phone and obtain anticipatory bail. She also raised apprehension whether the move was meant to save big names involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.