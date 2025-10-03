Congress in a fix as Jamaat arm readies to back theocratic state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just three months after Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan endorsed Jamaat-e-Islami’s ideological climbdown from its calls for the creation of an Islamic theocratic state, the outfit’s youth wing — the Solidarity Youth Movement— is launching a campaign to familiarise people with the ideals of Abdul A’la Maududi, the founder and ideologue of its parent organisation.

The Malappuram district committee of Solidarity is organising a debate on ‘Sayyid Maududi and Sheikh Qaradawi: Islamic political thought and development’ on October 3. Maududi propagated political Islam and theocratic nationalism while Yousaf al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian Islamic scholar, is widely viewed close to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, of late, has been closely associated with the Congress-led UDF. It had extended support to the Opposition front in recent elections, and the bonhomie its political wing, the Welfare Party, shares with the Congress is no secret.

With the state set to witness two crucial elections over the next few months, the Jamaat’s move has placed the Congress, which is getting increasingly estranged from influential Hindu groups like the NSS and the SNDP over alleged minority appeasement, on a sticky wicket.