Congress in a fix as Jamaat arm readies to back theocratic state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just three months after Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan endorsed Jamaat-e-Islami’s ideological climbdown from its calls for the creation of an Islamic theocratic state, the outfit’s youth wing — the Solidarity Youth Movement— is launching a campaign to familiarise people with the ideals of Abdul A’la Maududi, the founder and ideologue of its parent organisation.
The Malappuram district committee of Solidarity is organising a debate on ‘Sayyid Maududi and Sheikh Qaradawi: Islamic political thought and development’ on October 3. Maududi propagated political Islam and theocratic nationalism while Yousaf al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian Islamic scholar, is widely viewed close to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Jamaat-e-Islami, of late, has been closely associated with the Congress-led UDF. It had extended support to the Opposition front in recent elections, and the bonhomie its political wing, the Welfare Party, shares with the Congress is no secret.
With the state set to witness two crucial elections over the next few months, the Jamaat’s move has placed the Congress, which is getting increasingly estranged from influential Hindu groups like the NSS and the SNDP over alleged minority appeasement, on a sticky wicket.
‘Jamaat intruding into Muslim society via IUML’
During campaigning for the Nilambur byelection, Satheesan had defended the UDF’s ties with the Jamaat, saying it had moved away from the ideology of theocratic nationalism, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to quip that Congress was trying to repackage Jamaat and its ideals.
Congress leaders are tight lipped on the current development. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said he did not wish to respond. “I don’t know about this programme and have not studied it,” he told TNIE. The IUML, a key player in the UDF, is watching Jamaat’s move very cautiously.
The Left has been accusing the League of harbouring Jamaat’s extremist positions and helping it grow. “The League has no connection with Jamaat-e-Islami and we do not subscribe to Maududism,” IUML general secretary PMA Salam said.
Meanwhile, Jamaat leadership believes a public debate on the ideals of its founder would further its bargaining potential with the UDF in the coming local body and assembly elections. “We consider Maududi a renaissance leader of India.
This is a programme to introduce his thoughts to the public. Discussions are held on the musings of E M S Namboodiripad and B R Ambedkar. Let people know who Maududi is,” Solidarity state president Thoufeeq Mampad said. “We want to discuss Maududi’s idea of Islamic theocratic nation,” he added.
In a social media post, Solidarity secretary T Ismayil said, “This programme is a blow to the Sangh parivar - ‘secular’ psyche which thinks that it has achieved complete success in casting Maududi as a villain.”
Left leaders underscored the timing of the event, as it does coincide with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. “It seems they aim to propagate the idea of an Islamic nation, countering RSS’ Akhanda Hindu Rashtra,” K T Jaleel MLA said.
“If Maududi did not want to form an Islamic theocratic nation, then why did he go to Pakistan despite being born in India? The Jamaat is cannily intruding into Muslim society through the IUML, and the UDF is providing tacit support. Ordinary Muslims know that Maududism could create divisions. Ultimately, Jamaat may eat up the League,” he added.