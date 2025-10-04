‘Wholesome editor with in-depth knowledge’

M K Das, former Resident Editor (Kerala) of both The Indian Express and TNIE, shares three anecdotes that offer a glimpse into the persona of T J S George

Uncompromising on layout

He was a wholesome editor, having in-depth knowledge of all branches of media. And he was very fussy about the layout. Once I asked him why give so much prominence to the layout, saying that people buy newspapers to read the news and won’t be too bothered about the layout. He shouted at me, “You are not a good editor.” He would always stress that the layout has great prominence.

“When one takes out the paper, it should be easy on the eye of the reader. The font and the layout should catch the reader on every item.” He followed that theory closely in his journalistic journey.

Won’t forget 1st encounter

While I was working in the Financial Express, I was moonlighting the senior hands for research and all. I was also invited to a get-together of senior journalists. Shalil Ghosh, a special correspondent with the Hindustan Standard, organised the event. T J S George sir was there, and Shalil introduced me to him. They addressed sir as Sony.

“Sony, meet the upcoming journalist M K Das. He is here with us today,” Shalil said.

I was delighted and asked TJS sir where he was based back home. His face turned red and I could gauge he didn’t like the query at all. He walked away and I faced the first snubbing in my life. I stood shell-shocked and couldn’t figure out what had happened. It was only later that I understood the reason. I had spoken to him in Malayalam, and there were only three Malayalis in that gathering—he, another person, and I. He didn’t want to speak in a language others couldn’t follow. He had strong likes and dislikes and would react instantly.