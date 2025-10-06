BJP alleges ‘gold heist’, announces protest march to CM’s office

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member P K Krishnadas has alleged that what took place at Sabarimala was nothing short of a “gold heist” and announced that the party will stage protest marches to the Chief Minister’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and to the Pathanamthitta Civil Station on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office, Krishnadas alleged that crucial documents related to the temple were smuggled out ahead of the recently concluded Global Ayyappa Meet. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident, stating that the corruption linked to the gold-plating works at Sabarimala extends beyond Kerala and involves multiple states.

“Since this is a multi-state corruption network, a central agency inquiry is essential. If the state government has nothing to hide, why should it hesitate to seek a CBI probe?” he asked.