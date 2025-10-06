BJP alleges ‘gold heist’, announces protest march to CM’s office

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member P K Krishnadas has alleged that what took place at Sabarimala was nothing short of a “gold heist” and announced that the party will stage protest marches to the Chief Minister’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and to the Pathanamthitta Civil Station on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office, Krishnadas alleged that crucial documents related to the temple were smuggled out ahead of the recently concluded Global Ayyappa Meet. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident, stating that the corruption linked to the gold-plating works at Sabarimala extends beyond Kerala and involves multiple states.
“Since this is a multi-state corruption network, a central agency inquiry is essential. If the state government has nothing to hide, why should it hesitate to seek a CBI probe?” he asked.
Krishnadas demanded the resignation of the devaswom minister and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board, holding them responsible for the alleged loot. “Criminal charges must be filed against those who headed the Devaswom Board and the minister who was in charge at the time. Such a massive theft could not have taken place with just one priest’s involvement. The government and the Board are trying to scapegoat the priest to save themselves,” he said.
Calling the episode a disgrace to a globally revered pilgrimage centre, Krishnadas said the scandal revealed the extent to which sponsors, intermediaries, and officials colluded under the guise of sponsorship.
Meanwhile, he also clarified that BJP leader K Surendran had skipped the recent state committee meeting in Kollam due to health reasons. “Change is inevitable in Kerala. The NDA will record a massive victory in the upcoming elections,” Krishnadas added.