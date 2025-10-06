Sabarimala gold plating row: UDF stages protest in Kerala assembly demanding Vasavan's resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly were adjourned for the day on Monday after the Opposition UDF staged a high-pitched protest over the missing gold plating at Sabarimala. As the ruckus intensified, Speaker A.N. Shamseer was forced to suspend the session and later declared the House adjourned for the day after wrapping up the proceedings quickly.



Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan raised the issue at the very start of the Question Hour, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan in light of the controversy. When the Speaker chose to proceed with the scheduled business, ignoring the protests, UDF MLAs rushed to the well of the House and held up banners reading "Temple Thieves", placing them over the Speaker’s chair and blocking him from view.



Despite the chaos, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal began answering questions. However, as the protest grew louder, he hit back at the Opposition, accusing them of attempting to tarnish the image of the Assembly. Speaker Shamseer also objected to the timing of the protest, stating that a formal notice should have been submitted for an adjournment motion if the matter was to be raised during Question Hour.



As the Opposition refused to relent, the Speaker suspended proceedings.