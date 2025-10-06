Vellappally Natesan alleges temple extortion rackets, calls for probe into Devaswom Board mismanagement

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary and prominent Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan has alleged the presence of “secret groups” extorting money from wealthy devotees in temples managed by Kerala’s Devaswom Boards. In a hard-hitting editorial in Yoganadam, the SNDP mouthpiece, Natesan said devaswom employees and middlemen were part of such rackets and accused the boards of large-scale mismanagement and lack of transparency in handling temple assets.

Without naming any specific temple or board, his remarks gain significance amid the ongoing gold-plating controversy at Sabarimala, involving the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The Kerala High Court recently ordered a probe after a missing Dwarapalaka pedestal was found at a relative’s house of the businessman who sponsored the gold-plating work.