Kerala CM condemns attack on CJI, blames RSS’ hate politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, stating that the incident reflects the “venom of hatred nurtured by the Sangh parivar”.

Trying to hurl a shoe at the CJI and accusing him of acting against Sanatana Dharma is a result of communal propaganda, he said. “This cannot be brushed aside as an emotional outburst by a disturbed person. It is a reflection of the hatred spread by the Sangh Parivar,” the CM said.

He said that when communal fanaticism dares to target even the CJI, it exposes the grave danger of this divisive politics that must be confronted.

“What happened today in the SC is a reminder that the communal frenzy which did not hesitate to shoot Mahatma Gandhi has not waned one bit,” he said.