'No remorse, God provoked me to do it,' says lawyer who attacked CJI

Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday, said he had no remorse in the incident and stressed that he "did the right thing."

"No remorse, I did the right thing," Kishore told TNIE.

He claimed that "God provoked" him to attack the CJI and that he considered all the consequences of his actions before launching the attack.

"I considered all the consequences...that I will be going to jail, I will be suffering there...but it was in the name of God, because God was provoking me to do all this," he claimed.

During the hearing of a case in Court Number 1, Kishore hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai. As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma). However, the CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the Chief Justice remarked.

When asked about the slogan, Kishore repeated it, "India will not tolearte the insult of Sanatan Dharma."