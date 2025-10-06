'No remorse, God provoked me to do it,' says lawyer who attacked CJI

Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday, said he had no remorse in the incident and stressed that he "did the right thing."
"No remorse, I did the right thing," Kishore told TNIE.
He claimed that "God provoked" him to attack the CJI and that he considered all the consequences of his actions before launching the attack.
"I considered all the consequences...that I will be going to jail, I will be suffering there...but it was in the name of God, because God was provoking me to do all this," he claimed.
During the hearing of a case in Court Number 1, Kishore hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai. As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma). However, the CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments.
"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the Chief Justice remarked.
When asked about the slogan, Kishore repeated it, "India will not tolearte the insult of Sanatan Dharma."
Kishore alleged that the CJI had "humiliated Sanatan Dharma" while hearing a case and during a speech in Mauritius. The lawyer was reportedly angry at the CJI over his recent remarks during the hearing of a PIL seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.
While dismissing the case, the CJI had said, "Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission."
The observation had caused a furore on social media, with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments. Addressing the controversy in open court two days later, CJI Gavai said that he meant no disrespect.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a personal call to the Chief Justice and enquired about the attack. He slammed the attack with a post on X, calling it 'reprehensible'. Many politicians, advocates and activists have condemned the attack on Chief Justice B R Gavai.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore. In an order issued by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the council said Kishore’s conduct “is inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and violates the Advocates Act, 1961 and Rules on Professional Conduct and Etiquette. The suspension takes immediate effect, debarring him from appearing, acting, pleading, or practising in any court or tribunal in India.
However, no case has been registered against the lawyer.