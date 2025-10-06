Maharashtra opposition leaders condemn attack on CJI; Sharad Pawar calls it 'warning bell' for nation

MUMBAI: Former Union Minister and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday slammed the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai as a "cowardly act" and stated that it was a "warning bell" for the nation.
In a shocking and bizzare incident, an advocate identified as Rakesh Kishore hurled a shoe at the CJI earlier on Monday, shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma). The lawyer was reportedly triggered by the remarks made by the CJI during the hearing on a PIL seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.
Reacting to the incident, Pawar said the attack was a "grave insult to our democracy," and the "nation itself."
"An attempt to attack the Chief Justice in the highest institution of justice is not merely an assault on the judiciary, but a grave insult to our democracy, our Constitution, and our nation itself," Pawar said in a post on X.
Pawar further stated that the attack was a result of the "poison" being spread across the country which now "refused to respect even the highest constitutional institutions."
"This is a warning bell for the nation. I strongly condemn this incident and assure that I will remain committed to ensuring that the pillars of Indian democracy are never weakened under any circumstances," he said.
Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said the attack reflected that communal forces could cross any limits and go to anty extent.
"We strongly condemn this cowardly attack on the CJI. This is an attack on the Constitution of India and the core of India’s idea and concept. Strict action should be taken against the forces that promote communalism,” Chavan said.
NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad said the attack exposed the "poisonous mentality" at its peak, recounting the Maharashtra government's protocol violation during the CJI's first visit to the state after swearing in.
"And now, throwing a shoe at him in the Supreme Court — what does it show, and what meaning are we to take from it? The poisonous mentality was sown long ago by communal forces, and this is the result of that poisoned mindset,” Awhad said.
Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar alleged the attacker had the support of "powerful people."
"How could a person dare to attack the CJI inside the Supreme Court? It shows that these communal forces are supported by some powerful people; therefore, he dared to do this. We strongly condemn this attack and demand strict action against the culprit,” Wadettiwar said.