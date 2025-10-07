TDB gets Rs 3 crore sponsorship for Ayyappa Sangamam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) received sponsorship offers worth Rs 5 crore for the recently-held Global Ayyappa Sangamam, of which Rs 3 crore has already been credited to the exclusive savings bank account opened for the purpose. The event incurred total expenses of around Rs 5 crore, which can be met in full through the sponsorships, said TDB president P S Prasanth.
“We have already received Rs 3 crore and the sponsors include establishments like banks. The money is collected in a savings bank account opened in the name of the Devaswom accounts officer. All directions by the High Court regarding the maintenance of accounts are being followed,” Prasanth told TNIE.
The TDB had earlier announced that the entire expense for the conclave would be met through sponsorships. This assurance was made at the HC as well. The court, in its order dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the meet, had directed the TDB to maintain fairness and transparency in fund collection. The board was also asked to submit a detailed account statement.
However, the board’s transfer of Rs 3 crore, under the head “religious convention and discourses”, sparked row. But Prasanth said it was a temporary adjustment to make certain non-deferrable payments. The amount will be returned to the fund when the sponsorship amount is received in full.