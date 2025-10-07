TDB gets Rs 3 crore sponsorship for Ayyappa Sangamam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) received sponsorship offers worth Rs 5 crore for the recently-held Global Ayyappa Sangamam, of which Rs 3 crore has already been credited to the exclusive savings bank account opened for the purpose. The event incurred total expenses of around Rs 5 crore, which can be met in full through the sponsorships, said TDB president P S Prasanth.

“We have already received Rs 3 crore and the sponsors include establishments like banks. The money is collected in a savings bank account opened in the name of the Devaswom accounts officer. All directions by the High Court regarding the maintenance of accounts are being followed,” Prasanth told TNIE.