Kerala High Court orders SIT probe over Sabarimala gold plating row

KOCHI: Expressing shock over the fraud in the Sabarimala gold-plating works, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a police officer of the rank of ADGP, to probe the Sabarimala gold scam involving priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potty.
The Court also observed that the alleged conspiracy is not limited to Unnikrishnan Potti, who sponsored the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols in Sabarimala, but also involves devaswom officers who handled the gold in violation of legal procedures. The court also said that various offences under the Indian Penal Code appear to have been made out in the case.
While constituting an SIT, the court said that the team must ensure that the actual perpetrators are brought to light and the investigation is to be carried out discreetly and with integrity.
The court also took note of a shocking revelation where an email from Unnikrishnan Potty was sent to the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board dated December 9, 2019, stating that he had some gold-cladded plates in hand after finishing both the gold work at Sabarimala Sanctum Sanctorum and the Dwarapalaka idols. In the email, Potty has requested the President to utilise the gold for the solemnisation of the marriage of a girl and is seeking the President's opinion in this matter.
Going through the email, it is crystal clear that Unnikrishnan Potty had excess gold in his hand. Hence, a detailed probe by an SIT is required. The court suggested that H Venkatesh IPS, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order in the Kerala Police, can be appointed as head of the special investigation team to investigate all aspects of the matter.