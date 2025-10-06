Kerala High Court orders SIT probe over Sabarimala gold plating row

KOCHI: Expressing shock over the fraud in the Sabarimala gold-plating works, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a police officer of the rank of ADGP, to probe the Sabarimala gold scam involving priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potty.

The Court also observed that the alleged conspiracy is not limited to Unnikrishnan Potti, who sponsored the gold plating of the dwarapalaka idols in Sabarimala, but also involves devaswom officers who handled the gold in violation of legal procedures. The court also said that various offences under the Indian Penal Code appear to have been made out in the case.

While constituting an SIT, the court said that the team must ensure that the actual perpetrators are brought to light and the investigation is to be carried out discreetly and with integrity.