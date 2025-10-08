Kerala

Thalassery district court acquits all 14 accused, including Kodi Suni, in New Mahe twin murder case

The case pertained to the brutal killing of two BJP-RSS workers, who were stopped on a bike, attacked with bombs, and hacked to death. Most of the accused were CPM followers.
The court pointed out that CCTVs were available to capture the arrest and the video evidence was not filed before the court.
KANNUR: The Thalassery District Court has acquitted all 14 accused in the RSS twin murder case that took place in New Mahe, bringing an end to a legal battle that lasted 15 years. The court found the accused, including Kodi Suni, not guilty due to the prosecution’s failure to establish the charges.

The case pertained to the brutal killing of two BJP-RSS workers, who were stopped on a bike, attacked with bombs, and hacked to death. Most of the accused were CPM followers. Among them, Kodi Suni, Muhammed Shafi, and Shinoj are already serving prison sentences for their involvement in the murder of political leader T P Chandrasekharan.

On May 28, 2010, two RSS workers, Vijith (28) and Shinoj (29), were brutally murdered near Pallur. The incident occurred along Kallai on Peringadi Road in New Mahe. According to the case details, the victims were attacked with bombs and hacked to death while returning after attending a court hearing in Mahe.

A total of 16 people were accused in connection with the double murder. However, two of the accused died during the course of the prolonged legal proceedings.

