ASHA workers 'disappointed' as committee recommends hike in their honorarium

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recommending an increase in the monthly honorarium for ASHA workers, the government-appointed Haritha V Kumar committee has proposed a hike of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

The report suggests that workers with over 10 years of service be granted a Rs 1,500 raise, while others receive Rs 1,000 more.

Ensuring the timely disbursal of honorarium by the 10th of every month was among the major recommendations. The report made no mention of the ASHA workers' persistent demand for a Rs 5 lakh retirement benefit. The workers, currently on protest, have also been demanding a raise in their monthly honorarium to Rs 21,000.

The committee was constituted six months ago to examine the scope for revising honorarium rates. However, the report was not officially released by the government. The report‘s contents surfaced only after an RTI application was filed.