Dwarapalakas were gold cladded in 1999, says former special commissioner

KOCHI: Refuting the claims of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that the Dwarapalaka idols, doors and pillars of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple were not covered with gold by industrialist Vijay Mallya, former special commissioner to Sabarimala Justice K P Balachandran said he was personally convinced that the the idols and other structures were gold cladded in 1999.

“I was the special commissioner for Sabarimala from 1997 to 2000 May and the gold cladding of the temple was taken up during this period. I am personally convinced that the doors of the Sreekovil, Dwarapalaka idols, pillars and other structures were gold covered by Vijay Mallya in 1999,” he told TNIE.

Former administrative officer of Sabarimala temple Murari Babu had told TNIE on Tuesday that the 30.3 kg of gold donated by Vijay Mallya was used only for gold cladding of the roof of the sreekovil.

He claimed the Dwarapalaka idols, the rain gutter above the offerings box, the front doors of the sreekovil, the kamakudam, the six pillars etc were gold plated later using 1.3 kg of gold. As the quantity of gold used for gold plating was low, the colour of the gold plates deteriorated by 2019 which necessitated re-plating in 2019, Murari Babu had said.

Refuting the claim, Justice K P Balachandran said he cannot reply to such distortions. “They might have corrected the documents. But I am convinced that it was not the roof alone that was gold cladded in 1999. I was there with senior officials during Makaravilakku festival after the gold cladding,” he said.