Munambam residents welcome Kerala High Court's ruling on Waqf land issue

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court verdict that Munambam land is not waqf property has come as a great joy for the more than 600 families who had been agitating for the past one year, demanding the restoration of their revenue rights. The happiness was writ large on the faces of the agitators on the premises of Velankanni Matha Church at Kadappuram as they celebrated the verdict by sharing sweets.

“Justice is served,” Joseph Benny, convenor, Munambam Land Protection Council, told TNIE. According to him, the residents had lost the revenue rights to their lawfully bought land on January 13, 2022. “We knocked on all doors seeking help. However, when we didn’t get any, we launched a relay hunger agitation on October 13, 2024. With only days left for the completion of a year of agitation, the verdict arrived like a God-send gift,” he added.

As for the continuation of the agitation, Joseph said that Industries Minister P Rajeeve has called a meeting on Saturday.

“Members of our core committee will meet him and then come up with further decisions based on the talks with the minister,” he added. He highlighted how the residents now looked forward to the early restoration of their revenue rights.