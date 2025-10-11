Police book MP Shafi Parambil, 700 Congress workers over clash in Perambra

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode police registered a case against Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil and more than 700 Congress party workers in connection with the violent clashes that broke out during a protest march at Perambra on Friday

According to the police, the UDF workers and leaders on Friday night carried out a rally that obstructed the public way, and when they were stopped, they attacked police personnel with stones to deter them from doing their duty.

A case under sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 121 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Parambil and more than 699 others.

Parambil was injured in the police lathi charge at the UDF rally.

The incident occurred after UDF and LDF rallies came face-to-face at Perambra bus stand.