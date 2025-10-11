Youth Congress, Yuva Morcha activists taken into preventive custody

THRISSUR: A group of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists, who allegedly gathered here to protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were taken into preventive custody in this central Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

Five activists of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, gathered near the government guest house here to protest against the CM, reportedly over the Sabarimala gold-plating row.

Television visuals showed that the protesters forcefully taken into custody and shifted to a police vehicle by the personnel.

They could be seen raising slogans against the CM and the government.

Some Youth Congress workers were also taken into preventive custody from a nearby place amidst reports about their possible protest against the chief minister in view of police action against Shafi Parambil MP in Kozhikode.

Congress leader Shafi Parambil and several party leaders were injured on Friday when police resorted to a lathi-charge after the Congress and CPI(M) rallies came face-to-face at Perambra.

"Both Youth Congress and Morcha activists were taken into preventive custody in view of possible protests," a police officer said.