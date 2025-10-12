TDB vigilance finds Sabarimala gold plating sponsor lacked permanent income; seeks probe

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance, in its final report on gold lost from Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), has said that Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, who sponsored several gold-cladding works in the temple, did not have any permanent sources of income.

As part of the preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance examined Potty's income tax returns for 2017-2025 through his chartered accountant.

The report was filed in the Kerala High Court, which ordered the preliminary probe.

Later, based on the report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the direction of the Kerala High Court is conducting the investigation. No permanent income has been revealed.

In 2025 - 26, Rs 10.85 lakh was credited to his bank account from Kamakshi Enterprises under the category of 'Other Social or Community Service', the report said.

The Vigilance has recommended a comprehensive probe into the sponsored works undertaken by Potty at Sabarimala.

It found that the repair and gold-plating of the Sreekovil door, claimed to have been sponsored by Potty, were actually funded by a Ballari-based businessman, Govardanan.