Kerala Catholic school shut for two days after row over student wearing hijab

KOCHI: St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy, run by the Latin Catholic Church, has declared a two-day holiday following tensions over a student’s insistence on wearing a hijab, which the school does not permit.

The CBSE-affiliated institution announced that it would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday after a meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) decided to suspend classes to ease tensions.

In a letter to parents dated October 12, Principal Sr. Heleena Alby said the school was declaring a holiday “following the mental stress caused by the situation and as teachers and non-teaching staff have taken leave.”

The letter did not specify the nature of the dispute but referred to a “student who came in attire not permitted by the school.”

According to sources, the disagreement arose after the student’s parents insisted that their daughter be allowed to wear a hijab. The principal, in her note, appealed for parents’ cooperation and reiterated the school’s commitment to “providing value-based education in accordance with the discipline and regulations of the institution.”