SC asks Centre, TN and Kerala to examine safety of Mullaperiyar dam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, as well as the NDMA on a PIL seeking the construction of a new dam to replace the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the Save Kerala Brigade's petition alleging that over 10 million people live in the close vicinity of the British-era dam.

Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam, the CJI said, and suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and the feasibility of constructing a new structure.