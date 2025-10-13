SIT dismisses ‘love jihad’ angle in Kothamangalam woman’s suicide case

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the death of Sona Eldhose from Kothamangalam is preparing to file a chargesheet dismissing the allegations of ‘love jihad’. The investigation concluded that no attempt of forced religious conversion had taken place and that the suicide of the 23-year-old TTC student occurred after the accused Ramees ended their relationship. However, serious offences under the BNS — including sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage, abetment of suicide, and physical assault — will remain in the final chargesheet.

“We conducted a detailed probe covering all possible angles, including the alleged attempt of forced conversion, but found no substantial evidence to support it. The chargesheet has been completed and will be submitted before the Kothamangalam Magistrate Court within a week,” said Kothamangalam station house officer Bijoy P T, who is also the investigation officer.