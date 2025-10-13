Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, TN and Kerala to examine safety of Mullaperiyar dam

NEW DELHI: Noting that "some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam" (Mullaperiyar), the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Tamil Nadu, Kerala governments, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), after hearing a PIL filed by the NGO Save Kerala Brigade (SKB).
“Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam,” a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said. The top court suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and the feasibility of constructing a new structure.
The petitioner had moved the apex court seeking decommissioning of the old dam and construction of a new dam to replace the existing one. The PIL has named the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments and the National Disaster Management Authority as respondents.
SKB, in its petition, sought an appropriate writ, order, or direction ordering the Respondents to decommission the Mullaperiyar Dam in view of the safety of human lives, and to find a viable solution to ensure the continued supply of water to Tamil Nadu.
The petitioner said it has moved the top court on the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam's strengthening concerns over its safety and structural stability.
It has been submitted by SKB that the Mullaperiyar Dam is structurally compromised due to the near-total loss of lime-surki mortar, which formed about 25 per cent of the dam's body. Core samples taken during investigations in 2012 confirmed that the mortar had disintegrated, leaving large internal voids.
Continuous leakages through the foundation remain unmeasured, especially after the 1980s concrete backing wall blocked access. The cable anchoring and borehole grouting in the past consumed abnormally high quantities of cement, indicating severe internal damage. Unlike modern gravity dams, Mullaperiyar lacks drainage or grout.
"There is a deep-seated and legitimate public fear in Kerala that the 130-year-old dam may collapse due to an earthquake or extreme rainfall, causing catastrophic destruction, including failure of the Idukki Arch Dam downstream, which holds 51.57 TMC of water. Such an event would obliterate entire districts and claim millions of lives. The dissent note of Justice KT Thomas in the Empowered Committee Report also highlights this grave concern," said the plea filed by SKB.
The Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 across the Periyar River in Kerala's Idukki district, is operated by Tamil Nadu under a lease agreement. It has long been a point of contention with Kerala citing safety concerns due to its age and seismic vulnerability, and Tamil Nadu emphasising its importance for irrigation and drinking water supply to several southern districts.
