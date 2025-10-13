Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, TN and Kerala to examine safety of Mullaperiyar dam

NEW DELHI: Noting that "some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam" (Mullaperiyar), the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Tamil Nadu, Kerala governments, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), after hearing a PIL filed by the NGO Save Kerala Brigade (SKB).



“Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam,” a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said. The top court suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and the feasibility of constructing a new structure.



The petitioner had moved the apex court seeking decommissioning of the old dam and construction of a new dam to replace the existing one. The PIL has named the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments and the National Disaster Management Authority as respondents.

SKB, in its petition, sought an appropriate writ, order, or direction ordering the Respondents to decommission the Mullaperiyar Dam in view of the safety of human lives, and to find a viable solution to ensure the continued supply of water to Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner said it has moved the top court on the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam's strengthening concerns over its safety and structural stability.