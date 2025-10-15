Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty softens stance on Hijab dispute, school defends uniform policy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday softened his stance on a dispute over a class eight student's right to wear hijab at a Church-run public school in Kochi, saying the matter was best settled through consensus at the school level.

"If there is already a consensus on the issue, let it end there," the minister said, even as the school management defended its authority to ensure equality among students in terms of uniforms.

The management of St Rita's public school in Palluruthy here had declared a two-day holiday from Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of the student over her wearing the 'hijab'.

The school reopened this morning, but the student whose parents insisted on her wearing the religious headscarf was absent due to health reasons, school sources said.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning, Sivankutty reaffirmed the student's right to wear a hijab, saying, "The student can attend classes wearing a hijab until she and her parents decide otherwise."

He emphasised that students' rights are guaranteed by the Constitution as well as by educational laws in the country and the state.

Citing a departmental inquiry report on the matter, he criticised the school management, saying its actions amounted to "violation" of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

However, after the school management strongly defended its stand, the Education Minister addressed the media again, moderating his position.

He pointed to media reports that the school management and the parents have already reached a consensus on the matter.