Kerala government giving tacit support to communal forces, says Church

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the government and the organisations involved in the hijab controversy in Kochi, the Catholic Church on Wednesday deplored what it termed the government’s tacit support to communal forces attempting to disrupt social harmony.

While strongly rebuking the education minister and certain elements, various church organisations stated that those disturbing a democratic and secular society through religious fanaticism should be restrained. In a strongly worded editorial published in Deepika, the Church warned that it would be prudent for leaders of the concerned community to put an end to the “drama” being staged in defiance of court orders and under the guise of constitutional rights.

“Let the managements of all schools, including the one in Palluruthy, decide on uniforms. Those who are not interested can choose schools that allow religious manifestations,” the Deepika editorial stated.

The sentiments of the Church was evident in the editorial, which asked whether political parties in Kerala intend to uphold secularism or embrace communalism. “Don’t confuse the public,” it warned.

Deepika’s editorial opened with a pointed observation that, under the guise of religious assertion abroad, certain groups have provoked hostility against Indians as a whole. “The demands for prayer rooms and now the insistence on wearing the hijab are all attempts to undermine the secular fabric of society. The government and the courts must remain vigilant against such actions,” it warned.