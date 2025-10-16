Minister Sivankutty's remarks muddy the waters in communally sensitive hijab row

KOCHI: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has stirred up a hornet’s nest with his remarks blaming St Rita’s Public School in Kochi for the hijab row, even as political as well as communal organisations jostled with one another to exploit the situation. All this while the child at the centre of the controversy has not been able to attend classes due to the media glare.

Sivankutty’s remarks, made hours after the issue was amicably settled following the intervention of MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday evening, have vitiated the atmosphere. An issue between a parent and the school has now become political, threatening to blow up into a communal one. Though Sivankutty softened his stand on Wednesday, the issue seems to have spiralled out of control.

The school, managed by the Augustinian Sisters of the Most Holy Annunciation, “should permit the student to continue education wearing the headscarf, which is part of her religious belief. No student should face such hardship in a state like Kerala which upholds secular values. No educational institution will be allowed to deny rights assured by the Constitution,” the minister had said on Tuesday.

The SDPI and PDP demanded that his direction be implemented in schools across the state. The SDPI called for a government circular, while the PDP sought an order directing government, aided and private schools to “honour the fundamental right for religious practice and allow Muslim students to wear a hijab.”

“Hibi and DCC president Mohamed Shiyas urged me to refrain from disrupting communal harmony. I assured them my child will follow the school’s dress code. But the minister has said my daughter has the right to wear a hijab in school,” P M Anas, the child’s father, told TNIE.