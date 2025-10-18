Coconut and gold fuel Kerala’s inflation

KOCHI: Kerala’s deep love for coconut — and gold — is sending its inflation soaring, far above the national average — making it one of the most fascinating economic outliers in the country.

In September, Kerala’s inflation rate inched up to 9.05% from 9% in August — the highest among major states — while the national average cooled to 1.54% from 2.07% over the same month-on-month period.

According to SBI Research, the oil and fats component, particularly with the steep rise in coconut oil prices, is driving this trend, which has been exacerbated by local preferences and the climate-related impact on coconut production.

With gold prices rising to new highs, Kerala’s consumer price index (CPI) has been further fuelled by its higher weighting for personal care, which includes the yellow metal.

The numbers are stark: Gold inflation stands at 46.87% year-on-year, silver at 41.75%, while coconut oil prices have surged 108.70%. Coconut and copra inflation touched 73.67%.

Paras Jasrai, senior analyst at India Ratings and Research, told TNIE that gold prices have nearly doubled over the past year, and with the precious metal accounting for a major share in Kerala’s consumption basket, this surge has sharply pushed up inflation.

The “miscellaneous” category — covering gold and other services — recorded a steep 10.2% rise in the first half of FY26.