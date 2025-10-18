'It still feels like a dream': Newly chosen Malikappuram Melshanthi, Manu Namppothri, expresses joy

KOLLAM: It was a moment of joyous surprise for Kollam native Manu Namppothri when he learned that he had been selected as the Malikappuram Melshanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala temple.

After six years of applying for the post, Manu’s persistence finally paid off this time.

“I was at the temple for the morning ritual around 8 a.m. A friend informed me that I had been selected as Malikappuram Melshanthi. It was a complete surprise, and I could hardly believe it. For the past six years, I had been applying for both the Sabarimala and Malikappuram Melshanthi posts. I had made it to the final list twice before, but luck was not on my side. This time, I was again on the final list, and God’s decision came through. It still feels like a dream, and my family and friends can hardly believe it,” Manu told TNIE.

Manu Namppothri has been serving as the priest at Dharma Sastha Temple in Koottikkada, Kollam, for the past 26 years.

“At Dharma Sastha Temple, I learned the intricacies of pooja rituals and other temple practices. Serving at Sabarimala has been my lifelong aspiration, and now the almighty has granted me this opportunity. I will serve Sabarimala with all my heart. My friends believe this selection is not only a matter of fortune but also a blessing from Malikappuram,” he added.

The selection for the Malikappuram Melshanthi post was conducted by Mythili, a nine-year-old member of the royal family. Thirteen candidates had been eligible for the position.