Sbarimala gold row: How Unnikrishnan Potti walked into his own trap

PATHANAMTHITTA: Once celebrated as a generous sponsor at Sabarimala and a familiar face among the temple’s inner circles, Unnikrishnan Potti now finds himself at the centre of one of the most sensational temple-related investigations in the state.

Once regarded as a respected priest, the first accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case now cuts a very different figure in public. When Potti was produced in court, he faced open hostility—shoes were hurled at him from the crowd. He told the media later, without naming anyone: “Those who trapped me will be revealed.”

Potti’s dramatic fall began the day he stepped into the spotlight. At a time when a row over the Global Ayyappa Sangamam had erupted, he alleged that the pedestals (peedams) of the dwarapalaka idols installed beside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum had gone missing. The accusation triggered a political and religious storm, raising questions of temple heritage, security and trust.

However, what began as a “devotee’s concern” soon took a stunning turn. Within days, the Devaswom Vigilance recovered the missing peedam from the house of Potti’s sister. That discovery unravelled a trail that eventually led investigators to what they allege is a larger operation involving theft and replacement of temple assets. On September 28, the day the idols were seized from his sister’s home, TNIE contacted Potti. He admitted that the peedam had been taken by one of his aides “for maintenance”.

“During Covid, my aide kept the peedam at his house. Since TDB (Travancore Devaswom Board) did not ask for it, I forgot about it,” Potti had said.