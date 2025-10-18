Sbarimala gold row: How Unnikrishnan Potti walked into his own trap

PATHANAMTHITTA: Once celebrated as a generous sponsor at Sabarimala and a familiar face among the temple’s inner circles, Unnikrishnan Potti now finds himself at the centre of one of the most sensational temple-related investigations in the state.
Once regarded as a respected priest, the first accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case now cuts a very different figure in public. When Potti was produced in court, he faced open hostility—shoes were hurled at him from the crowd. He told the media later, without naming anyone: “Those who trapped me will be revealed.”
Potti’s dramatic fall began the day he stepped into the spotlight. At a time when a row over the Global Ayyappa Sangamam had erupted, he alleged that the pedestals (peedams) of the dwarapalaka idols installed beside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum had gone missing. The accusation triggered a political and religious storm, raising questions of temple heritage, security and trust.
However, what began as a “devotee’s concern” soon took a stunning turn. Within days, the Devaswom Vigilance recovered the missing peedam from the house of Potti’s sister. That discovery unravelled a trail that eventually led investigators to what they allege is a larger operation involving theft and replacement of temple assets. On September 28, the day the idols were seized from his sister’s home, TNIE contacted Potti. He admitted that the peedam had been taken by one of his aides “for maintenance”.
“During Covid, my aide kept the peedam at his house. Since TDB (Travancore Devaswom Board) did not ask for it, I forgot about it,” Potti had said.
He added: “I have epilepsy, which causes memory lapses. I have been on eptoin and pregabalin for 25 years.”
In the remand report, accessed by TNIE, the special investigation team (SIT) said around 2 kg of Sabarimala temple gold was stolen and replaced with bronze replicas.The report names Potti as the prime mover in the alleged conspiracy, assisted by nine others.
The SIT has urged the court to deny him bail, citing the sensitivity of the hill shrine and the devotional sentiments of millions of Ayyappa devotees. They also found that Potti, who worked as an assistant priest (keezh shanti) at Sabarimala between 2004 and 2008, is well-acquainted with the structure of the shrine and the work carried out, including the gold-plating done on the roof and surrounding structures in 1998.
The report said Potti misused this knowledge to gain access to gold-plated copper sheets and embellishments on the dwarapalaka idols and pillars on the northern and southern sides of the sanctum sanctorum.
He allegedly colluded with other accused who were duty-bound to protect Devaswom property, and by violating TDB procedures and HC directives, managed to have the sheets removed on July 19 and 20, 2019.
Panels reinstalled
Pathanamthitta: The restored gold-covered copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols were reinstalled at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Friday, coinciding with the opening of the hill shrine for the five-day monthly poojas. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said the sheets were reinstalled in accordance with temple traditions.
The sanctum sanctorum was opened by melsanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu. The shrines of the Upadevathas were also opened, followed by the lighting of the aazhi (sacred fireplace) at the temple. Soon after the opening rituals, the restored gold-plated copper sheets were affixed to the Dwarapalaka idols that stand on either side of the sanctum.
The reinstallation was accompanied by a special tantric ritual. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prashanth and senior officials of the board were present. Devotees were permitted darsan during the reinstallation procedures.
The process assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into allegations of theft of temple gold during the purported gold plating of the shrine in 2019. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala temple on October 22, the final day of the ongoing pooja. Restrictions will be in place for darsan in connection with the VVIP visit.