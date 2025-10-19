Kerala police nabs intruder who assaulted techie at hostel room

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The man who broke into a women’s hostel in Kazhakoottam and attempted to assault an IT professional has been booked. Police nabbed the accused from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, after an intense chase. He has been identified as a truck driver from Tamil Nadu, police said.

Based on CCTV footage and the survivor's statement, the police identified the suspect and launched a search operation. According to sources, the team caught the man after a chase. He went into hiding after the incident. Police have withheld his name and other details as an identification parade is yet to be conducted.

The incident took place in Kazhakoottam in the wee hours of Friday morning, where the woman was asleep in her hostel room after work. The man allegedly entered her room and tried to sexually assault her. The woman woke up in shock and pushed him away, after which he fled from the spot.