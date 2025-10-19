Kerala police nabs intruder who assaulted techie at hostel room

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The man who broke into a women’s hostel in Kazhakoottam and attempted to assault an IT professional has been booked. Police nabbed the accused from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, after an intense chase. He has been identified as a truck driver from Tamil Nadu, police said.
Based on CCTV footage and the survivor's statement, the police identified the suspect and launched a search operation. According to sources, the team caught the man after a chase. He went into hiding after the incident. Police have withheld his name and other details as an identification parade is yet to be conducted.
The incident took place in Kazhakoottam in the wee hours of Friday morning, where the woman was asleep in her hostel room after work. The man allegedly entered her room and tried to sexually assault her. The woman woke up in shock and pushed him away, after which he fled from the spot.
The next day, she complained to the police. A special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the Kazhakoottam Assistant Commissioner to track down the culprit.
The assault attempt has caused widespread concern among the IT sector and hostel residents in the area.
Meanwhile, following the assault incident, police have issued notices to all hostels in Kazhakoottam. The directive instructs hostel authorities to ensure adequate security, install CCTV cameras, and appoint security personnel.
There had been earlier complaints about anti-social activities causing trouble near women’s hostels in the area. Incidents of indecent exposure in front of hostels had also been reported. The latest assault occurred amid these ongoing security concerns.